Love that chicken from Popeyes! An investigation continues after police say a car crashed through a Popeyes Sunday afternoon. It is currently unknown exactly how the driver of the vehicle managed to crash through the restaurant's dining area, according to police. The accident left three people injured, with two of the injured being transported to a nearby hospital, according to the NY Post. Police say the incident happened at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Hillside Avenue in Queens Village.

One of the last things anyone probably thinks about when they're dining out or shopping somewhere is a full-size vehicle crashing right through the structure where they're standing. But it happens more than you might think. In October 2020, a vehicle plowed into the Drug Mart Pharmacy outside of Monsey in Rockland County, according to officials. Then there was that other time police say a woman accidently sent her car right into Landsberg Jewelers at the Rye Ridge Shopping Center just a few weeks before in October. Scary stuff.

Then, you have this wild incident from January 2019. Police say a car traveling on 9W went airborne and crashed into Kirky's Deli & Pizza in Milton, destroying the building. Police say the driver had fallen asleep behind the wheel that morning. Kirky's reopened in June 2019. And in May 2020, two separate accidents occurred in one weekend when vehicles smashed into businesses in both Rhinebeck and Wappingers Falls. Police say both vehicles had jumped the curb, and ended up hitting both businesses.

