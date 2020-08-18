Yankee Slugger Honors Hudson Valley During Every Game

A Yankee slugger is honoring his family and the Hudson Valley every time he puts on his uniform.

During the offseason, the Yankees signed pitcher Gerrit Cole to a nine-year $324 million contract. Cole has worn one number during his playing career, 45. When he signed with the Bronx Bombers that number belonged to first baseman Luke Voit.

Voit said he had no real connection to the number so he was happy to give it Cole.

"45 was hanging in my locker when showed up and I got traded here so it wasn't anything special for me. I knew he had been with 45 since he was in Pittsburgh, so I was happy to give it to him," Voit told Bryan Hoch.

Voit then picked number 59 to honor his brother who wore number 59 when he was a member of the Army football team. John Voit was a captain for the Black Knights in 2017.

"I’m going to wear #59 to honor my brother! It was his college football number at West Point while he was the captain of the football team!" Voit tweeted.

John Voit played defense for Army from 2014 through 2017. He's currently training as an Army Ranger in Watertown. Luke says he's preparing to go overseas.

“So he’s up there just going through, you know, preparing himself to go overseas,” Voit told the New York Daily News. “Wearing 59 to represent my little brother. He wore No. 59 at West Point, where he played football and was the captain football team. So I’m excited to keep in the family and you know, recognize him.”