Wrong-Way Easter Crash On New York State Thruway Kills 1, 2 Hurt
One person is dead and others injured following a wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley on Easter morning.
New York State Police troopers patrolling the New York State Thruway are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that injured two others.
State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-87 in Westchester County
On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 4:41 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a serious injury crash that occurred on I-87 northbound, near mile marker .48, at exit 1, Yonkers.
Police determined a wrong-way driver of an Acura MDX was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it struck a Honda Civic head-on.
One person was pronounced deceased during transport to a local hospital, police say.
Two people were injured and transported to area hospitals. The injuries or conditions weren't released.
Police did not release any names. Authorities also didn't say what vehicle the deceased or injured were in.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police say they will release more information in the near future.