Wrong-Way Easter Crash On New York State Thruway Kills 1, 2 Hurt

One person is dead and others injured following a wrong-way crash on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley on Easter morning.

New York State Police troopers patrolling the New York State Thruway are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that injured two others.

State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-87 in Westchester County

A New York State Thruway/I-87 road sign. Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley loading...

On Sunday, April 9, 2023, at approximately 4:41 a.m., New York State Police responded to a report of a serious injury crash that occurred on I-87 northbound, near mile marker .48, at exit 1, Yonkers.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police determined a wrong-way driver of an Acura MDX was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it struck a Honda Civic head-on.

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On New York State Thruway In Yonkers, New York

Google Google loading...

One person was pronounced deceased during transport to a local hospital, police say.

Two people were injured and transported to area hospitals. The injuries or conditions weren't released.

Police did not release any names. Authorities also didn't say what vehicle the deceased or injured were in.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police say they will release more information in the near future.

New York Home of Easter Bunny Goes Viral We found out where the Easter Bunny lives. It's in New York.

The Remax home listing in Rochester quickly went viral after pictures were posted with Peter Cottontail.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State