This Memorial Day, we asked our listeners what they thought were the best rock songs of all time. From that, WPDH put together a list of the top 500 songs based on your votes!

In case you missed this epic rock countdown, here's a sneak at the top 20 songs that made the list:

20. Tom Sawyer -RUSH

19. Wanted Dead or Alive - Bon Jovi

18. You Give Love a Bad Name - Bon Jovi

17. Dream On - Aerosmith

16. Rock You Like a Hurricane - Scorpions

15. More Than a Feeling - Boston

14. Another Brick in the Wall - Pink Floyd

13. Sweet Home Alabama - Lynyrd Skynyrd

12. Sweet Emotion - Aerosmith

11. Sweet Child O' Mine - Guns n' Roses

10. Welcome to the Jungle - Guns n' Roses

9. Another One Bites the Dust - Queen

8. You Shook Me All Night Long - AC/DC

7. I Love Rock and Roll - Joan Jett

6. Pour Some Sugar on Me - Def Leppard

5. Livin' On a Prayer - Bon Jovi

4. Stairway to Heaven - Led Zeppelin

3. We Will Rock You/We Are The Champions - Queen

2. Here I Go Again - Whitesnake

1. Crazy Train - Ozzy Osbourne

Get our free mobile app

So there you have it! The top 20 rock songs chosen by WPDH listeners. Want in the action next time? Download the WPDH mobile app and you'll get updates on all of our latest contests, concert ticket giveaways, and events!

25 Most Underrated Albums by Big Rock + Metal Bands