‘Worst Version’ of COVID Continues To Spread Across New York State

New York health officials are continuing to worry about a new COVID variant that's spreading faster than any other during the pandemic.

The number of Hudson Valley residents who have tested positive for COVID is continuing to rise.

The most up-to-date data from New York State shows the seven-day average infection rate is now just under 9 percent for the Mid-Hudson Region. At this time two weeks ago, the infection rate in the Hudson Valley was 4.6 percent.

COVID Cases Skyrockting in Mid-Hudson Region in New York's Hudson Valley

IvelinRadkov IvelinRadkov loading...

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported over 9 percent of tests came back positive across the state. One month ago the state's 7-Day Average Percent Positive was about 5 percent.

Health experts also think there are many more new COVID infections because so many are testing at home and not reporting positive results. Hochul also announced that 2,460 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with the virus and 14 more New Yorkers died from COVID.

"We've made significant progress in our fight against COVID-19, but as new variants continue to spread we remain vigilant in our ongoing efforts to protect New Yorkers," Hochul said. "I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using tools that we know protect against and treat COVID-19."

'Worst Version' of COVID Is Spreading Across Hudson Valley, New York State

CDC CDC loading...

Omicron subvariant BA.5 subvariant is still the dominant COVID strain in New York State and the United States. Health officials believe this is the "worst version" of omicron.

Researchers are worried about the latest Omicron subvariant because they have learned the BA.5 subvariant appears to be the most infectious strain. Health officials say this subvariant appears to be better at evading immunity from vaccines and previous infections. This is causing health officials to sound the alarm because this new subvariant is spreading faster than any other during the pandemic.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

New Yorkers Told To Get Vaccinated, Wears Masks

Michele Ursi Michele Ursi loading...

New Yorkers are being urged to protect themselves and others from the illness by being vaccinated, getting their booster shots and wearing a mask indoors.

"Stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses, and consult with your child's pediatrician about getting them vaccinated as soon as possible. Test often if you have symptoms, and if you test positive stay home and talk to you doctor about available treatment options," Hochul added.

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Look Inside Richard Gere's 'Magical' Hudson Valley, New York Home