Which New York City Has the Worst Uber Passengers in the Country?

When most of us call an Uber, we're most concerned with what our driver's rating is. When I see five full stars next to my driver's name, I get a little confidence boost that my ride will go smoothly. But what about the other way around?

humonia humonia loading...

The Worst-Rated Customers in the Country

Drivers are often left with the short end of the stick. From talking with many of them on the countless rides I've taken since I downloaded the app almost a decade ago, I've learned that they don't know much about their passenger, including where they're going, until after they accept the ride. You may also not know that just like passengers can rate drivers, drivers can do the same. For many people, their passenger rating is a point of pride (I'm still wondering what I did to get my score knocked down to 4.7 stars), but apparently some people could care less. Now we know who those people are, because Uber recently released their lists of the best and worst-rated cities for potential ride-hailers.

The Worst May Be Obvious

New York State is home to the worst-rated city for passengers, and it's probably no surprise that the culprit is the biggest city not only in the state, but in the country. New York City topped (or bottomed?) Uber's list. What did they do to deserve such a poor placing? On their website, Uber lists several factors that can lead to a low rating:

Drivers shouldn’t have to clean up after you. Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you... Remember that drivers’ time is valuable and they shouldn’t have to wait for you. A smooth pickup is better for everyone so be ready to go when the driver arrives.

Door slamming was an additional (and surprising) culprit. I can think of more than a few people who would describe city residents as messy, late, and loud... now I can add Uber drivers to that list.

Who's the Best?

Honestly, the top ten list surprised me. San Antonio, Texas can boast that they have the best-behaved passengers in the country. My brief home of St. Louis, Missouri came in second, and Nashville, Tennessee was third. Now that I say that out loud (fine, I'm typing), I take my surprise back. Southern states are known for their hospitality, and St. Louis has so many nutty drivers that people are probably just happy to get in the car with someone that has a license.

The 5 Best-Selling Cars In New York State The best-selling vehicles in New York State.