‘World-Renowned’ Child Care Services Now Open In Hudson Valley

"World-Renowned" children's healthcare services are now available in the Mid Hudson Valley.

A pediatric emergency room and inpatient care services opened earlier this month at MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, in association with Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, the Hudson Valley’s only acute care children’s hospital. Both organizations are members of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth). The new services will be known as Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services at MidHudson Regional Hospital.

“Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services at MidHudson Regional Hospital will provide local families with the security of a continuum of care for their children,” said Michael D. Israel, President and CEO of WMCHealth. “Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital is world-renowned for care and now local families will have direct, immediate access to pediatric services closer to home. We are pleased to be able to make this level of care more accessible our community.”

The new emergency room and inpatient services will help meet the healthcare needs of local children from birth to age 18, with care delivered by pediatricians and emergency medicine specialists, along with pediatrics-trained nurses with recent clinical experience at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, officials say.

“My daughter is alive today and thriving, thanks to the expert care provided to her by the team at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital,” said Rene Saltzman of Hopewell Junction whose daughter, Emilie, has recovered from traumatic brain injury. “Emilie is doing all of the things a girl her age should and it’s due to the efforts of the staff at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital. Our family is thrilled that Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services are now available to us at nearby MidHudson Regional Hospital.”

The new emergency room can be accessed by calling 911, or arrival at the hospital’s main emergency department entrance. Inpatient services are available to those children who are admitted to the hospital after evaluation in the emergency room or referred by a local physician, after consultation with a pediatrician from Maria Fareri Children’s Healthcare Services at MidHudson Regional Hospital. Additionally, child life and caregiver services are available to support patients, their parents and siblings and other family members during the patient’s emergency care or hospitalization.

“With the launch of these services, WMCHealth and MidHudson Regional Hospital are truly investing in the health and well-being of our community’s children,” Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said. “As a father of young children, I join many others in expressing appreciation for the availability of these dedicated pediatric services at MidHudson Regional Hospital.”

Local children in need of specialized services and procedures will continue to be transferred seamlessly to Maria Fareri Children's Hospital in Valhalla where seriously ill or injured infants and children are brought for treatment that is not available anywhere else in the Hudson Valley. Annually, about 600 children from throughout the Mid-Hudson region are cared for at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, via referral for care by local pediatricians, transfer from other hospitals and emergency departments, or direct transport.