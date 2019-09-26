Worker Admits to Burning Construction Debris, DEC

On Sept. 19, ECOs Ricky Wood and Tom Koepf were patrolling in the town of Mamakating when they observed a large burning pile of construction debris.

The officers pulled into the residence and spoke to a worker on-site, who admitted to setting the fire to get rid of the waste from a house undergoing renovations.

Materials in the fire included drywall, treated wood, and plastics. ECOs contacted the Wurtsboro Fire Department to extinguish the fire.

The man was issued a summons for open burning of prohibited materials, returnable to the Town of Mamakating Court.

