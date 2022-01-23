I wish I could say that I had discovered this Hudson Valley Zillow listing on my own but if I had I may not have known it use to be Pine Cones Ice Parlor. Either way, this once popular business in LaGrangeville New York has been transformed into an amazing artist residence.

Get our free mobile app

1820 Route 82 in Lagrangeville has been renovated into a wonderful modern home with lots of space for the next person who buys it to run their home business out of it. According to the listing this once commercial property was converted to residential by the artist owner. This one-level building makes the perfect space for a home occupation business which would be available by permit.

The property sits on 1.68 acres with a large portion of it paved. There are 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths and in addition to that living space, there is a two-door two-story barn style garage that is finished as studio space. Enjoy a yard in the back of the lot plus you a just one mile from the Taconic State Parkway which means easy access to anywhere including New York City.

Take a Look at the inside of 1820 Route 82 Lagrangeville