Woodstock Music Summit Will Feature A-List Rock Stars

It’s pretty cool when you get to learn about your interests and goals from an expert in that field. And, if music is your thing, there are plenty of talented artists here in the Hudson Valley that can teach you a thing or two. In fact, there is a music summit coming up in Bearville, that will not only feature famous Hudson Valley (and beyond ) musicians, some of them are also Grammy-winning artists. How cool is that?

We Got the Beat: Women in Music Summit

We Got the Beat: A Women in Music Summit is happening next weekend, March 25-27 at the Bearsville Theater, 291 Tinker Street in Woodstock just in time to close out Women's History Month. This is the first of hopefully many. This first annual gathering will feature music industry leaders, award-winning performers, DJs, photographers, filmmakers, and journalists, including Kate Pierson from the B-52s, Joan Osborne, Simi Stone, Meg Griffin, Cindy Cashdollar, Johanna Hall, and many others.

The participants will be candidly sharing their experiences with you, telling their stories, and inspiring you, as a woman, to continue the rich history of women in rock and roll, and music in general. I don’t ever remember there being anything quite like this in the Hudson Valley in the past, and certainly not with a lineup like this. It promises to be a fun and enlightening weekend. There will even be yoga.

A full weekend ticket to We Got the Beat: A Women in Music Summit is only $120, a Saturday-only ticket is $75. Discounted student tickets are also available. A student full weekend ticket is $60, and a student Saturday only ticket is $45, You can get the full list of guest speakers and your tickets right here.

One of the Best Views in Ulster County, Hands Down Photos from the Giant Kaleidoscope in Mount Tremper