Woman Killed In Parking Lot Of Hudson Valley Shopping Center, Help Needed

Police need our help after a young woman was killed in a gruesome accident.

The Clarkstown Police Department is looking for witnesses and any video following a fatal crash.

Fatal Crash In Rockland County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Tuesday, May 30, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the Clarkstown Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles in the area of Route 59 and Broome Blvd in Central Nyack.

The first officer found two vehicles, a gray Audi A6 and a black Ford Edge, heavily damaged.

Witnesses said the Audi was driving erratically while traveling westbound on Route 59 from Waldron Ave.

Google Google loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

As the Audi approached the intersection near Broome Blvd., it struck a Ford Edge being driven by an adult female.

Woman Killed In Crash In Central Nyack

The collision sent both vehicles over the curb and into the Hub Shopping Center, where they both came to rest.

Google Google loading...

The driver of the Ford was transported by Nyack Community Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased, police say.

Her name is being withheld at this time pending family notification.

New Jersey Man Arrested After Fatal Accident

The driver of the Audi, 24-year-old Corey Womack of New Jersey was arrested after being treated for undisclosed injuries at Montefiore Nyack.

Womack was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

Route 59 in the area was closed during the investigation.

"If anyone was in the area, witnessed the accident or has video footage, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at (845)639-5840," the Clarkstown Police Department said.

What States Have the Worst Roads Where does Louisiana fall on the list of shabby roads?

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park.