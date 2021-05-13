I guess one woman found out where the beef really was the hard way? In what could be one of the headlines of the year, police say a fight broke out in the potato chip aisle at a Walmart location Tuesday afternoon. It is uncertain what exactly the history was between the two combatants, but PIX 11 is reporting that a woman was arrested after she allegedly smacked another woman in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat.

Police are saying though that one of the woman had an order of protection against the other, and had been former neighbors. When the two happen to run into each other at the South Euclid, Ohio Walmart, the alleged attacker threatened the other woman and her young daughter. Police say the suspect first tried to spit in the face of the victim, and then decided to pull out the big stops by whacking the other woman with the 10-pound piece of meat right in the face. Police said:

When she missed, she entered the other woman’s shopping cart and struck her in the face with a 10-pound log of prepackaged meat.

Officials did not go into detail how she was able to muster the strength to swing such a big piece of meat, but it must have been quite the sight to behold that fateful Tuesday afternoon. 19 News says the meat beater was arrested and charged with assault and violating a protection order. Yeah, we know. The two woman apparently had beef. Does anyone happen to know if the meat was put back in the shopping cart, or was it allowed to go to waste? Perhaps it was taken down to the police station as evidence?

Sometimes writing these articles can be fun.

