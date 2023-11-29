New York State Woman Allegedly Headbutted Deputy

A New York state woman is facing a number of criminal charges, after officials say she endangered the welfare of a child. But it was when authorities attempted to intervene and arrest the woman is when she allegedly struck.

WROC is reporting that the incident sent one deputy to the hospital for treatment.

The Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates says that assault on a peace officer in New York is a class C felony, and can carry a maximum possible sentence of 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

New York State Woman Allegedly Headbutts Deputy

Upstate NY is reporting that a 34-year-old woman was arrested Monday in Canandaigua when she allegedly attacked deputies when they attempted to arrest her for endangering the welfare of a child.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the woman "headbutted an officer and tried to kick deputies while they attempted to handcuff her."

WHAM said it all started when the suspect "acted improperly" during a visit with her child at a county complex. Officials have not said exactly what she did, but it was at this point when deputies were called to arrest her.

Police say the woman was arrested and has been charged with attempted assault, aggravated family offense, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal contempt and resisting arrest.

Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shoved Officer, And Then Urinated in Public

Remember this story from November 2022?

The Saugerties Police Department said in a press release that they were investigating a vehicle crash in the Village of Saugerties. Police say the passenger in the vehicle was "highly intoxicated", and repeatedly exited the vehicle and refused to comply with officers.

Police said that the 23-year-old man from Saugerties was "verbally threatening towards the officers and eventually shoved one of the officers who was attempting to calm him down."

It was at that point, according to the release, that the suspect whipped it out and proceeded to urinate on the ground. Police did not indicate how long he was urinating, though they say the suspect fought with them, and resisted their efforts to arrest him.

He was arrested and charged with the Misdemeanor of Resisting Arrest and the Violations of Exposure of a Person and Harassment in the 2nd Degree.