Winter Weather Advisory Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley

You might want to locate your shovel and winter clothes because the first snowstorm of the season is hours away.

The National Weather Service believes the Hudson Valley will see its first snowfall of the season.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia, Greene Counties

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of the Hudson Valley with about 1 to 3 inches of snow predicted.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Dutchess, Ulster, Columbia and Greene counties from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m on Wednesday.

"Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with up to 4 inches possible in higher terrain. Ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch," the National Weather Service predicts for the above-mentioned counties.

Snow For southern Berkshires, Mid-Hudson Valley, and portions of the eastern Catskills

The National Weather Service says to expect slippery road conditions adding the winter weather may impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.

The precipitation will begin as snow, then transition to a wintry mix including freezing rain Tuesday night before ending as rain Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Orange County, New York

The Winter Weather Advisory for Orange County starts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will last until 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Up to two inches of snow and a light glaze of ice are forecast for Orange County.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," the National Weather Service states. "Slow down and use caution while traveling."

The average date for the first snowstorm in many parts of New York State is approaching.

CLICK HERE for the updated snow timeline and snow total predictions.

