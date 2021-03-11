Winter Isn’t Over: Snow Back in Forecast For Hudson Valley

Despite spring-like temperatures in the Hudson Valley, the updated weather forecast proves winter isn't over in the Hudson Valley.

Temperatures are expected to reach near 70 degrees, but it appears it isn't time to get rid of your winter clothes and shovels. The latest forecast from The Weather Channel has snow in the forecast early next week.

Below is the forecast from The Weather Channel for the Mid-Hudson Valley:

Ulster County

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Wednesday: Snow showers before noon.

Dutchess County

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds with snow showers. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Wednesday: Snow showers before noon. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Orange County

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then periods of showers later in the day.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to rain showers later on.

Sullivan County

Tuesday: Variable clouds with snow showers. Snowfall around one inch.

Tuesday Night: Variable clouds with snow showers. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning.

Putnam County

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a mixture of light rain and snow developing in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Rain and snow showers in the evening changing to rain showers later on.

As always, the forecast can change. We will continue to monitor the weather report over the coming days.

