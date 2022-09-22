Win Tickets to See Zebra LIVE at The Paramount Theater On November 25th

Zebra returns to the Hudson Valley on November 25th to rock the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater! To celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, they will be performing the ENTIRE album from start to finish, along with other fan favorites! Special guests include Donnie Vie, ex-Enuff Z’Nuff, and Ukrainian band Alex Nikki & Jokerz Wild. This is one night of Rock 'n' Roll you don't want to miss!

This trio first made their way onto the music scene in New Orleans in 1975, performing covers of bands like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd. They officially released their debut album in 1983, becoming the fastest-selling record of their label Atlantic Records. With the help of radio and MTV, the album went gold and became a classic hit! Some of the highlights from that album include "Tell Me What You Want," “Who’s Behind the Door?” and "One More Chance."

Now to celebrate 40 years since its release, Zebra is coming back to the Hudson Valley to play the FULL album for fans, while jamming to some good ol' rock and roll music!

