Win A Vermont Vacation At These Sam Adams Octoberfest Parties

It's Octoberfest season in the Hudson Valley and we are celebrating beer with BEER!! Join us at various times throughout September and October at our official Sam Adams Octoberfest Parties with Dutchess Beer Distributors.

At these parties, you are invited to join us for beer specials, games, Sam Adams Stein-Hoisting Competitions, PLUS your exclusive chance to sign up to win 1 of eight vacations for 2 to Smugglers Notch Vermont.

Each one of these vacations includes the following:

3 Night, 3 Days at Smugglers Notch Resort, Vermont

3 Nights Lodging in a Studio

3 days of 3-Mountain Lift Tickets & Cross-Country Trail Passes

Access to Indoor Pool & Hot Tubs

Family Game Nights

Evening Adult Entertainment

Access to FunZone 2.0 Ozone Activities

Access to Village Activities

You are able to book these trips on days and times of year that work best for you. Want to go skiing in the winter, you can! Want to check out the fall foliage? You can! What to get away for the summer? YOU CAN! There are only a very few blackout dates.

Each one of these trips is valued at $1,500 and your only chance to enter to win is to simply stop by one of our Sam Adams Hudson Valley Octoberfest Parties.

Stop by any one of the following parties to enter to win!

Friday, September 24, 2021:

5pm-7pm: P&G's, 91 Main Street, New Paltz, NY

7:30pm-9:30pm: McGillicuddy's, 84 Main Street, New Paltz, NY

Friday, October 1, 2021:

7pm-9pm: Buffalo Wild Wings, 1784 South Road, Wappingers Falls, NY

Friday, October 8, 2021:

5pm-7pm: River Station Restaurant, 1 North Water Street, Poughkeepsie, NY

8pm-10pm: AJ Cafe, 2555 South Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY

Friday, October 22, 2021:

5:00pm-7:00pm: Hurley Mountain Inn, 106 Old Route 209, Hurley, NY

Saturday, October 23, 2021:

8pm-10pm: Last Chance Bar & Restaurant, 946 Route 376, Wappingers Falls, NY