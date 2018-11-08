Win a Trip to Vegas to See Aerosmith

Wanna see Aerosmith in Vegas during their April residency?

Every weekday morning at 7AM, Boris and Robyn will give you the Aerosmith song of the day. Anytime we play it during the during the workday Monday through Friday, call in. If you're caller 10, you'll be in the running to win the trip from the Home of Rock and Roll.

The prize includes airfare from Newark Liberty International Airport to Las Vegas, transportation to and from the hotel to the airport, two nights' hotel stay on the Las Vegas strip from April 20, 2019 to April 22, 2019, and a pair of tickets to see Aerosmith in concert at Park Theater at Park MGM.