Upstate New York Hotel & Resort Named Most Beautiful In US

A short drive from Albany or New York City, travel experts have recognized a Hudson Valley resort as one of the most beautiful in the US.

Upstate New York is not only known for its great natural wonders like the Catskills and Adirondacks but also for the great hotels and resorts that call them home. Spots like the Sagamore Resort on Lake George and the Mirror Lake Inn Resorts & Spa on Lake Placid, just to name a few, are world-renowned for their accommodations and comfort.

Now, there is a new deluxe resort to add to New York's impressive list of getaways. The Travel Experts at Trips To Discover looked far and wide to find the 15 Most Beautiful Hotels & Resorts In The US and one of them is nestled just about an hour and 15 minutes from the Albany area and 2 hours from New York City in the Hudson Valley.

Wildflower Farms Named Among Nations Most Beautiful Hotels & Resorts

Are you thinking what I am thinking? You could fit your whole house in that firepit area above! Tips To Discover has discovered a pretty amazing, new retreat in Gardiner, New York called Wildflower Farms. As you can see in the photos above and below, it is simply stunning and deserving of a top 15 ranking nationwide for its beauty.

Trips to Discover says this 90-acre resort is "...all about being immersed in nature with accommodation in free-standing cabins, all with private terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the outside in." Amenities also include cooking classes, organic vegetable farming, mixology sessions, an outdoor pool, spa, indoor saltwater pool, and more.

Need to see more of this first-class resort? Take the tour below!