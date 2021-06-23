Wild High-Speed Chase in Hudson Valley Ends With Car in River

A woman fleeing police at a high speed in the Hudson Valley had to be rescued after she intentionally drove into a river, police say.

On Monday around 8 p.m., Officer Andrew Dillinger of the Port Jervis Police Department was monitoring traffic and conducting speed enforcement on East Main Street near the Port Jervis Middle School when he allegedly observed a gray Chrysler sedan heading east on East Main Street traveling 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone.

The car was going at a high rate of speed into a sharp curve located in front of the Port Jervis Middle School, passed a moving motor vehicle, and continued to operate at a high rate of speed on East Main Street passing moving vehicles and forcing on-coming traffic to pull to the side of the roadway to avoid a collision, police say.

Officer Dillinger attempted to stop the driver but the car continued to operate at a high rate of speed through the Tri-State’s section of the City of Port Jervis in a reckless manner while continuing to fail to comply, officials say.

The chase continued on to Interstate 84 where the driver of the vehicle exited in Westfall Township, Pennsylvania. The driver allegedly continued to operate recklessly and at high rates of speed through several streets located in Westfall Township and Matamoras, PA.

The driver then drove to a Delaware River access boat launch where the driver intentionally accelerated the vehicle at a high rate of speed and drove the vehicle into the Delaware River, according to the Port Jervis Police Department.

The vehicle was submerged to the center of the driver’s side door approximately 20 feet from shore with water filling up to the center console inside the passenger compartment. Police did not see any movement inside the vehicle.

Port Jervis police officers Andrew Dillinger and Ryan Kievit entered the river and observed the driver of the vehicle slumped over the center counsel. It appeared to the officers that the driver’s face was near the waterline. Out of concern, the driver was at risk of drowning, officers forcibly broke a side window to the vehicle and safely removed the driver from the vehicle who was found to be conscious, alert, but non-verbal, police say.

Officers carried the driver to shore where the driver was evaluated by EMS and transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital for treatment and a mental health evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 49-year-old Port Jervis female whose name was withheld. No charges have been filed at this time and an investigation is being conducted by the Port Jervis City Police Department, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with the assistance of the Eastern Pike Regional Police Department.

