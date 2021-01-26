Valentine Weekend Pop Up Shops in Poughkeepsie

Valentine’s Day is just a few weeks away, believe it or not, and have you even thought about a gift for your loved one? Maybe you’re one of those people that prefers to wait until the last minute. Here’s an idea for you that will actually let you wait until almost the last minute and still have a great selection of quality gifts to give.

Cottage Square, at Eastdale Village Town Center at 939 Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie, is having a Pop Up Shop Day on Saturday, February 13, from noon - 3PM. You’ll have the chance to do your Valentine’s Day shopping at several quality vendors who will be participating. And it’s the day before Valentine’s Day. It's still last minute, but not too late. You might even find a little something for yourself.

In addition to the Cottages, there will be Pop-Up Shops by Lilly's Natural Pet Store, Hudson Valley Floral, Sweetbakes Cafe, Daffodils Gift Shoppe, Small Paws Alpaca, TR Timbers, Opal & Amber Soap, Nostrano Vineyards, and more. That's a lot to choose from when your shopping for the perfect gift.

Haven’t been to Eastdale Village yet? This would be a great time to check out this cool new Town Center which includes businesses, commercial opportunities and luxury rental apartments. And it's right in Poughkeepsie, so it's easy to get to. The Valentine Pop Up Shops February 13 at Eastdale are weather dependent, so check back on their facebook page for updates and more info. Masks and social distancing are required.