Why Was Hudson Valley Shut Out of First Round of Legal Weed Stores?
Nearly 40 New York stores across the state will soon be allowed to legally sell weed. Why was the Hudson Valley not included?
The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses, on Monday.
36 New York Locations Where You Can First Legally Buy Weed
Below are the first 36 locations across New York State where you will soon be able to legally purchase marijuana:
Capital Region
- Capital District Cannabis & Wellness
- D-Andrews
- Essential Flowers
- Stage One Cannabis
New York City
- On Point Cannabis
- Smacked LLC
- Gabriel Marin
- Housing Works Cannabis
- Florisun LLC
- The Doe Store
- Kush & Kemet
- Urban Weeds
- Gotham Caurd
- CWS Holdings
- NYCCABUDS
Bronx
- Nube NYC
- Carl M Anderson III
- Royal Leaf NY
Queens
- Growth Industries NY
- Gabby's Green
- CGG Enterprises Inc.
- Suzanne M Furboter
Staten Island
- Eastern Holdings
- Planet 51
- Anthony Crapanzano
- Eastern Holdings 88
- SAMJNY Holdings
Long Island
- Brian Stark Enterprises LLC
- Albert D Capraro
- Strain Stars LLC
- Root 13, LLC
- Hydo Phonics
- Keep it 100
Southern Tier
- William Durham
- Union Chill Cannabis NY
Mohawk Valley
- Cured NY, LLC
North County
- Brent L Rogers
Hudson Valley Shut Out
While some of the first 36 locations are not a far drive from the Hudson Valley no store is located in the region.
This is a disappointment to many residents who have been waiting for a store to open up in the Hudson Valley that can legally sell marijuana.
It's unclear why the Hudson Valley wasn't included in the first batch of dispensaries.
The New York State Office of Cannabis Management says it reviewed more than 900 applicants.
The licenses were awarded via the New York State Seeding Opportunity Initiative which stated the first legal adult-use retail dispensaries that will be allowed to open in New York State be opened by people who were the most impacted by the enforcement of the prohibition of cannabis or nonprofit organizations whose services include support for the formerly incarcerated.
The approved dispensaries will make the first legal adult-use sales with cannabis products grown by New York farmers, officials say.
On Monday the board approved 36 provisional licensees. 28 of the licenses were given to businesses while eight went to non-profits.
More New York Marijuana Licenses Coming Soon
The hope is the Hudson Valley will get a store in the next batch of licenses.
Officials plan to grant up to 175 licenses. Up to 150 will be individual applicants and up to 25 to nonprofit applicants, officials say.
Officials plan to grant up to 175 licenses. Up to 150 will be individual applicants and up to 25 to nonprofit applicants, officials say.
Opening Sale Date
An official opening sale date has yet to be announced but officials say after the businesses complete all the paperwork, the first recreational marijuana dispensaries could be up and running sometime next month.
