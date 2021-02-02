Why I Can’t Be a Treasure Hunter

It's random I know, But throughout my life, I've watched so many shows and movies that are revolved around finding and hunting treasure. I'm intrigued by the idea of being a treasure hunting and discovering something that has been lost for centuries. However, there are a few reasons why treasure hunting is not for me.

Okay, let me explain where this is coming from. I'm a huge fan of History Channel's The Curse of Oak Island. They're trying to discover a treasure that many have attempted to locate for hundreds of years. It could be the Holy Grail or a number of other treasures. Oak Island is located in Nova Scotia, and the story is very interesting. I really like the histories behind these legendary treasures. I would love to hunt treasure for a living, but sadly that will never happen.

For starters, it seems like you need a good amount of capital to start being a treasure hunter, for bringing in equipment and research among other things. Secondly, I've really only dug a few hos in my day. I'm not saying I don't know how to use a shovel, but let's just say excavating is not my strong-suite. Thirdly, it's probably not wise to pull my kids out of school and move to some random location and start looking for treasure. Although they might learn more from life experience, than being in a classroom, I have to be responsible.

While I may never be a treasure hunter, I guess I'm just left with television shows and my imagination.