Why Family Who Hid Saugerties Girl Under Steps Wore Blue to Court

Family members accused of abducting 4-year-old Paislee Shultis and hiding her under their staircase all showed up in court dressed in blue.

The story sent shockwaves through the Hudson Valley. Last month, police investigated a Saugerties home and uncovered Paislee Shultis, a young girl who was reported missing from her home back in 2019. Police found the girl in a makeshift room hidden beneath a staircase.

Authorities arrested the young girl's biological parents, Kimberly and Kirk Shultis, as well as Paislee's grandfather, Kirk Shultis Sr. All three were charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to News 10, Kimberly Shultis appeared in court last week and joined her family and supporters in sending a secret message to the public with the clothes they wore to the courthouse. Kimberly, as well as the rest of her family, all dressed entirely in the color blue. Many were unaware of the reason for the wardrobe choice until the family's lawyer told News 10 that it was done on purpose to send a message.

Attorney Carol Morgan said the color choice was made because blue was a "calming" color. She indicated that it conveys feelings of peace and unity.

This family wants peace. All of the people that showed up with them, will continue to stand by them throughout this entire process. They know them. They support them. They love them. They are a strong community and there are many others like them.

While in court, Kimberly Shultis pleaded not guilty to custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. Her case was adjourned until April 27 when she and Paisley's biological father and grandfather appear in Saugerties Town Court.