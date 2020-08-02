Why Doesn’t MLB Play Games at Dutchess Stadium This Season?

Pro baseball games should be held in a safe, clean and open facility this season. It seems like a no brainer to me.

The subject of sports returning post lockdown is a confusing and touchy subject. What sports can operate? What rules should they follow? Should there be fans in the seats? Is any of this safe? Tons of questions have plagued franchise owners, medical staff and government officials for months.

Major League Baseball made a triumphant return last week and since then there have been a few issues in such a short time. According to the New York Post, several players have been infected with COVID-19.

According to News 10 ABC, as the MLB battles coronavirus cases, Governor Cuomo has publicly made an invitation for teams to play in New York under quarantine.

If such an invitation were to accepted doesn't Dutchess Stadium seem like the perfect place? There are nearby hotels, the stadium is currently free and New York has health protocols in play that seem to be working.