Who Wants to Save Money on Paper Towels? Here’s How

At this point in my life, I'm always on the lookout for ways to save money when it comes to buying some of the things every household needs.

If you haven't noticed just about everything we need in our houses every day has gone up in price over the last year or so. Toilet paper, milk, eggs, garbage bags, just about everything costs a lot more today than it did a year ago.

Why? From what we've been told the increase in most prices has to do with a bunch of different issues including, shipping, delivery, and labor shortages everywhere. One product that I've noticed that's not only hard to find but has also skyrocketed in price is paper towels.

If you've been lucky enough to find your favorite paper towels on shelves at your grocery store, that's a win, if you haven't looked at the price lately they are super expensive. The store that I shop at has 12-packs of the Bounty paper towels for $24.99! I think that's around six or seven dollars more than I ever remember paying before so when I came across a way to "cut" my paper towel bill in half I thought I would try it out.

I'm not sure exactly where I saw this but the paper towel hack is an easy one that everyone can try to see if it works for them.

How to CUT Your Paper Towel Bill in Half

It's simple to do, just grab a roll of your favorite paper towels, grab a cutting board, and a large sharp knife from the knife block. Next, move away from anyone and follow these instructions....

Start with this

CJ

Get your knife

Cut the paper towels in half down the middle.

Boom! One is now two!!

BOOM, you now have two rolls instead of one, and if you are like me, the smaller size works better anyway. I always feel like I waste paper towels because I never need a whole sheet. The only problem with this "hack" is now I have to figure out how to get these to stay on the paper towel holder that I have under the cabinet at my house....LOL!

