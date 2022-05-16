Who Are You? Name That Star, Win Those Tickets

The Who are bringing their "The Who Hits Back" tour to Bethel Woods this month! This will mark their first time back at the venue since their historic performance at the 1969 Woodstock festival.

WPDH has your chance to be at this incredible show.

To win a pair of tickets, we're asking you to name that rock star! Every day this week, we'll give you a picture of a different rock star to guess. Submit your guess below along with your information. Guess correctly and you could be on your way to Bethel Woods!

Name This Rock Star:

