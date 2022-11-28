An incredibly heroic rescue took place over the holiday weekend.

First of all, we need to take a moment and thank all of the brave men and women who are firefighters and run into dangerous situations for our safety. Second, a lot of driving goes on during a holiday weekend (we all saw the roads were very busy) and one Hudson Valley firefighter and good samaritan went above and beyond to save a driver's life.

What rescue happened over the Thanksgiving weekend?

According to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page, officials responded to a single-car accident with fire and entrapment. I can't even imagine how scary that was for everyone involved in the situation. When officials arrived on the scene, they reportedly found a bystander removing the injured driver, what?

More details on the rescue:

It really is amazing how selfless some people can be, an Off Duty White Plains Firefighter and a Brookfield, Connecticut resident were heading home, but they came across the accident and saw how horrific it was.

Again, he was Off Duty...the firefighter reportedly gained access to the vehicle and was able to safely remove the injured driver, who was pretty badly injured. We have to point this out, the firefighter had NO protective gear on. Wow.

What happened to the driver?

OMG, look at that car, how did everyone survive? According to sources, the firefighter carried her to EMS and she was safely transported and treated at Danbury Hospital. The driver would have reportedly burned to death in the vehicle if it weren't for the heroic actions of the Off Duty Firefighter. The incident happened on Route 7 North in the area of Junction Road in Connecticut.

What an amazing story and rescue. The firefighter was in the right place at the right time and showed how brave he is. Remember to thank a firefighter for everything they do next time you see one.

