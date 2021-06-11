Where in the Hudson Valley Should There be a Naked Bike Ride?

So it might have stopped you a bit when you heard the phrase naked bike ride? I started thinking pretty quickly about the navigating of this. How does one ride a bicycle without clothes on? I had too many questions, too quickly.

So, I did a bit more research, why are people around the world doing this? Why and are they actually able? Doesn't make sense to me.

There is a group of people in Philadelphia who lead this outing every year (yes, except 2020). It is called the Philly Naked Bike ride. It is a bunch of bicycling enthusiasts who cycle 10 miles, with no clothes on. This year there is one new thing, you need to wear a mask. Yep, covid precautions apply to this as well.

The organizers made this ride to promote cycling, to promote positive body image and to promote 'conscious fuel consumption.'

So where in the Hudson Valley should we do this? Should we do it along the same parade route as the St Patricks Day Parade in Kingston? On the Rondout? How about Main & Market in Poughkeepsie? Beacon? Middletown? Broadway in Newburgh?

There are a few places that could be safe for riders. While I cannot still wrap my head around how I would personally be able to do it, ride a bicycle without clothes on.

I can see where other people who are in to the cause could do it, but for 10 miles? Remember to wear shoes, bring a gator pack of water, wear a helmet and lots and lots of sunscreen.

