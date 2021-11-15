Where in New York Parents Can Take Child To Get COVID Vaccine

New York parents have more options when it comes to places to take their child to get a COVID shot.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 10 of New York State's mass vaccination sites will now be administering COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 5 to 11 year-olds.

Following the CDC's recommendation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, New York State's Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed the CDC recommendation and the state-issued guidance to providers.

Getty Images

Since that time, more than 50,000 New York children in this age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Over 50,000 New York children have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Hochul stated:

Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible. Since this 5 to 11-year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I'm directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers.

The following state-run locations will be administering vaccines for 5 to 11 year-olds:

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The Great New York State Fair - Art and Home Center, Syracuse

SUNY Old Westbury - Clark Athletic Center, Glen Head

Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store - Upper Level, Albany

Aqueduct Racetrack, South Ozone Park

Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Rochester

Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn

Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx

New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers

SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook

University at Buffalo South Campus, Buffalo

The vaccines are also currently being administered by a network of pediatricians, family physicians, local health departments, rural and federally qualified health centers and pharmacies.

To expedite and expand this effort, the Governor has asked the state mass vaccination sites to acquire pediatric doses and prepare to vaccinate 5 to 11 year-olds, with all 13 sites preparing to do so in the days ahead.

The vaccines are also currently being administered by a network of pediatricians, family physicians, local health departments, rural and federally qualified health centers and pharmacies.

crossstudio

Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites here. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Olena Hololobova

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to visit the State's new website, ny.gov/VaxForKids, for information, frequently asked questions and new resources about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. The state has recently added ready-made materials to support pediatric providers and localities administering the vaccine to children on-the-ground, including new posters and stickers available here.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Make sure that any site or provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York