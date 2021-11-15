Where in New York Parents Can Take Child To Get COVID Vaccine
New York parents have more options when it comes to places to take their child to get a COVID shot.
On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that 10 of New York State's mass vaccination sites will now be administering COVID-19 vaccines to newly eligible 5 to 11 year-olds.
Following the CDC's recommendation of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, New York State's Clinical Advisory Task Force endorsed the CDC recommendation and the state-issued guidance to providers.
Since that time, more than 50,000 New York children in this age group have received the first dose of the vaccine.
Hochul stated:
Parents have been waiting for the ability to protect their young children from COVID-19, and we are doing everything we can to make that possible. Since this 5 to 11-year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I'm directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers.
The following state-run locations will be administering vaccines for 5 to 11 year-olds:
- The Great New York State Fair - Art and Home Center, Syracuse
- SUNY Old Westbury - Clark Athletic Center, Glen Head
- Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store - Upper Level, Albany
- Aqueduct Racetrack, South Ozone Park
- Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, Rochester
- Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn
- Bay Eden Senior Center, Bronx
- New York National Guard Armory, Yonkers
- SUNY Stony Brook, Stony Brook
- University at Buffalo South Campus, Buffalo
The vaccines are also currently being administered by a network of pediatricians, family physicians, local health departments, rural and federally qualified health centers and pharmacies.
To expedite and expand this effort, the Governor has asked the state mass vaccination sites to acquire pediatric doses and prepare to vaccinate 5 to 11 year-olds, with all 13 sites preparing to do so in the days ahead.
Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites here. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.
Parents and guardians are also encouraged to visit the State's new website, ny.gov/VaxForKids, for information, frequently asked questions and new resources about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. The state has recently added ready-made materials to support pediatric providers and localities administering the vaccine to children on-the-ground, including new posters and stickers available here.
Make sure that any site or provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.
