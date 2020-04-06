Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From in the Hudson Valley

Here are the updated totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each town in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County

  • Blooming Grove - 72
  • Chester - 86
  • Cornwall - 31
  • Crawford - 16
  • Deerpark - 15
  • Goshen - 82
  • Greenville - 19
  • Hamptonburgh - 25
  • Highlands - 19
  • Middletown - 166
  • Minisink - 14
  • Monroe - 137
  • Montgomery - 41
  • Mount Hope - 21
  • New Windsor - 180
  • City of Newburgh - 197
  • Town of Newburgh - 106
  • Palm Tree - 352
  • Port Jervis - 10
  • Tuxedo - 110
  • Wallkill - 171
  • Warwick - 139
  • Wawayanda - 24
  • Woodbury - 76

* Orange County hasn't updated its map since Thursday.

Dutchess County

  • Amenia- 8
  • Beacon city- 59
  • Beekman- 25
  • Clinton- less than 5
  • Dover- 13
  • East fishkill- 57
  • Fishkill- 80
  • Fishkill village- less than 5
  • Hyde Park- 44
  • Lagrange- 41
  • Milan- less than 5
  • Millbrook- less than 5
  • Millerton village- less than 5
  • North East- less than 5
  • Pawling- 13
  • Pawling Village- less than 5
  • Pine plains- less than 5
  • Pleasant Valley- 9
  • Poughkeepsie- 111
  • Poughkeepsie city- 95
  • Red Hook- less than 5
  • Red Hook village- less than 5
  • Rhinebeck- 21
  • Rhinebeck- less than 5
  • Stanford- less than 5
  • Tivoli village- less than 5
  • Union vale -12
  • Wappinger- 60
  • Wappingers Falls village- 20
  • Washington- 6

* Dutchess County officials note 172 cases are pending address confirmation

Ulster County

  • Town of Plattekill- 49
  • Town of Shawangunk- 38
  • City of Kingston- 36
  • Town of New Paltz- 32
  • Town of Marlborough- 26
  • Town of Saugerties- 25
  • Town of Lloyd- 24
  • Town of Ulster- 21
  • Town of Wawarsing- 16
  • Town of Rochester- 16
  • Town of Rosendale- 13
  • Town of Esopus- 12
  • Town of Hurley- 7
  • Town of Marbletown- 6
  • Town of Woodstock- 6
  • Town of Olive- 5
  • Town of Gardiner- 2
  • Town of Shandaken- 2

Putnam County

  • Carmel -123
  • Kent- 55
  • Patterson - 32
  • Philipstown- 25
  • Putnam valley- 40
  • Southeast- 68

Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates from.

All of the above totals are according to each county's COVID-19 dashboard.

