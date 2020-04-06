Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From in the Hudson Valley

Here are the updated totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each town in the Hudson Valley.

Orange County

Blooming Grove - 72

Chester - 86

Cornwall - 31

Crawford - 16

Deerpark - 15

Goshen - 82

Greenville - 19

Hamptonburgh - 25

Highlands - 19

Middletown - 166

Minisink - 14

Monroe - 137

Montgomery - 41

Mount Hope - 21

New Windsor - 180

City of Newburgh - 197

Town of Newburgh - 106

Palm Tree - 352

Port Jervis - 10

Tuxedo - 110

Wallkill - 171

Warwick - 139

Wawayanda - 24

Woodbury - 76

* Orange County hasn't updated its map since Thursday.

Dutchess County

Amenia- 8

Beacon city- 59

Beekman- 25

Clinton- less than 5

Dover- 13

East fishkill- 57

Fishkill- 80

Fishkill village- less than 5

Hyde Park- 44

Lagrange- 41

Milan- less than 5

Millbrook- less than 5

Millerton village- less than 5

North East- less than 5

Pawling- 13

Pawling Village- less than 5

Pine plains- less than 5

Pleasant Valley- 9

Poughkeepsie- 111

Poughkeepsie city- 95

Red Hook- less than 5

Red Hook village- less than 5

Rhinebeck- 21

Rhinebeck- less than 5

Stanford- less than 5

Tivoli village- less than 5

Union vale -12

Wappinger- 60

Wappingers Falls village- 20

Washington- 6

* Dutchess County officials note 172 cases are pending address confirmation

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 49

Town of Shawangunk- 38

City of Kingston- 36

Town of New Paltz- 32

Town of Marlborough- 26

Town of Saugerties- 25

Town of Lloyd- 24

Town of Ulster- 21

Town of Wawarsing- 16

Town of Rochester- 16

Town of Rosendale- 13

Town of Esopus- 12

Town of Hurley- 7

Town of Marbletown- 6

Town of Woodstock- 6

Town of Olive- 5

Town of Gardiner- 2

Town of Shandaken- 2

Putnam County

Carmel -123

Kent- 55

Patterson - 32

Philipstown- 25

Putnam valley- 40

Southeast- 68

Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates from.

All of the above totals are according to each county's COVID-19 dashboard.