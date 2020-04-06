Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From in the Hudson Valley
Here are the updated totals for how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in each town in the Hudson Valley.
Orange County
- Blooming Grove - 72
- Chester - 86
- Cornwall - 31
- Crawford - 16
- Deerpark - 15
- Goshen - 82
- Greenville - 19
- Hamptonburgh - 25
- Highlands - 19
- Middletown - 166
- Minisink - 14
- Monroe - 137
- Montgomery - 41
- Mount Hope - 21
- New Windsor - 180
- City of Newburgh - 197
- Town of Newburgh - 106
- Palm Tree - 352
- Port Jervis - 10
- Tuxedo - 110
- Wallkill - 171
- Warwick - 139
- Wawayanda - 24
- Woodbury - 76
* Orange County hasn't updated its map since Thursday.
Dutchess County
- Amenia- 8
- Beacon city- 59
- Beekman- 25
- Clinton- less than 5
- Dover- 13
- East fishkill- 57
- Fishkill- 80
- Fishkill village- less than 5
- Hyde Park- 44
- Lagrange- 41
- Milan- less than 5
- Millbrook- less than 5
- Millerton village- less than 5
- North East- less than 5
- Pawling- 13
- Pawling Village- less than 5
- Pine plains- less than 5
- Pleasant Valley- 9
- Poughkeepsie- 111
- Poughkeepsie city- 95
- Red Hook- less than 5
- Red Hook village- less than 5
- Rhinebeck- 21
- Rhinebeck- less than 5
- Stanford- less than 5
- Tivoli village- less than 5
- Union vale -12
- Wappinger- 60
- Wappingers Falls village- 20
- Washington- 6
* Dutchess County officials note 172 cases are pending address confirmation
Ulster County
- Town of Plattekill- 49
- Town of Shawangunk- 38
- City of Kingston- 36
- Town of New Paltz- 32
- Town of Marlborough- 26
- Town of Saugerties- 25
- Town of Lloyd- 24
- Town of Ulster- 21
- Town of Wawarsing- 16
- Town of Rochester- 16
- Town of Rosendale- 13
- Town of Esopus- 12
- Town of Hurley- 7
- Town of Marbletown- 6
- Town of Woodstock- 6
- Town of Olive- 5
- Town of Gardiner- 2
- Town of Shandaken- 2
Putnam County
- Carmel -123
- Kent- 55
- Patterson - 32
- Philipstown- 25
- Putnam valley- 40
- Southeast- 68
Sullivan County hasn't listed where each COVID-19 case originates from.
All of the above totals are according to each county's COVID-19 dashboard.