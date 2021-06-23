Why the Strawberry Moon Is So Important In the Hudson Valley

Have I mentioned that June is my favorite month? Between my birthday, the beginning of summer solstice and the warm nights, it truly is the best time of the year.

I look forward to stargazing and looking up at the moon at night. Thankfully, we have another full moon coming our way this month.

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, a strawberry moon will make its appearance. This is the first full moon after the long-awaited, summer solstice. This strawberry moon will appear large and indeed is but will be further away from Earth than the last couple of full moons.

According to the Farmers Almanac, you can look towards the southeast right after sunset on Thursday night. You should be able to see the strawberry moon rise.

If you are wondering how the strawberry moon got its name, good question. I was excited to do the research myself. The Algonquin tribes of North America compared the look of this moon to the beginning of strawberry picking season. This is a reminder that June and the summer months are full of abundance. However, this moon will not come off as the color we would think it would appear as, such as pink or red. On the other hand, the strawberry moon will appear golden and quite large.

Last summer, I had the pleasure of watching one of the moons rise over the horizon and it was an amazing experience.

Let me know if you’re planning on watching the strawberry moon this week. Send us pictures if you happen to see it. Be sure to soak up this full moon.