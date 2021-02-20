When Did Buying a New Dishwasher Become Such a Challenge? A few weeks ago, my dishwasher died. Suddenly it wouldn't take in water. Believe it or not, I was totally ok with it 'dying.'

The dishwasher was the one that came with the house when I bought it 7 1/2 years ago. It wasn't exactly the prettiest dishwasher, the inside was a tinge of red because of my excessively high iron content, and the tines were starting to rust in a few spots, but hey, it worked so I kept it.

bhunter/tsm

In my ever so slightly frugal mind, I could not justify the purchase of a new version. This one worked. Yes, it wasn't pretty, but it worked. I used Iron Out to help with the staining, occasionally would use one of the products to clean dishwashers in it, all the while I looked for a new machine on the perpheral, dreaming that I would find the 'dishwasher of my dreams' for two or three hundred dollars on sale with its original sticker price much higher.

Well, fast forward to reality setting in. This one washed it's last dish. My requirements for a new machine? I thought that they were super simple and easy.

24 inches wide,

no more than 22 1/2 inches deep,

energy saver

delay start

white in color to match the rest of my kitchen

get it installed within a few days of purchase.

If you have been recently shopping for a dishwasher or any kitchen appliance, you would immediatly realize that I must have been from another planet. There are very few appliances that are simply waiting in local stores for you to purchase them. Almost everything you see on a store sales floor (with few exceptions) will take about 4 to 5 business days to get to you. If you want to also pay to have someone install it, then you will probably need to expect 7 to 10 days to get an in-stock appliance installed.

Still laughing at me? Yes, very few items in-stock. Got it. The price of everything was more in the starting range of $400 and up. When I started actually going to stores to touch the machines, I noticed that I wanted one with a bit more substantial feel, a heavier door. Well, a heavier door obviously means more money. UGH!

I also was quick to realize that if I wanted a dishwasher with a white front to match the stove and the refrigerator, that I was going to need to keep handwashing my dishes until mid-April.

After just going to three different stores, I went with a machine that had everything I wanted, BUT was a different color. I went in with a different approach, saying, what do you have in a machine with most of my wish list items that is in-stock? I will take it home and install it myself. Full disclosure? Myself, means my sister who is much more mechanically inclined was visiting, and I will hold the flashlight and hand her tools, while she actually attaches all of the hoses and does all of the wiring. That is what I mean by "myself."

bhunter/tsm

This took on a new quest as, I then picked one of the ones in stock, did I really need one with some fancy light that comes on inside when I open the door? Uh, no! But its kind a cool. The dishwasher is stainless steel, but my sister did suggest that I purchase a roll of Contact paper and adhere it to the front. Maybe no one will notice?

bhunter/tsm

Have you had an interesting time shopping for a new appliance recently? Can you share with me some advice as to what to do in the future? Also, do you haggle on the price? I don't. I see the price and don't even think that there is room to bargain. Should I try? Feel free to share some tips with me. Thanks!

