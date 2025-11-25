Wheel of Fortune LIVE! is coming to Resorts World Catskills on Friday, November 28th! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets to this thrilling night of puzzles, prizes, and on-stage excitement, so read below to find out how you can win!

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! Wheel of Fortune LIVE! loading...

Inspired by the hit television phenomenon, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings the iconic game show experience directly to audiences across the country. Fans get the chance to step into the spotlight, spin a replica of the famous wheel, and solve puzzles just like on TV. With high-energy hosts, audience interaction, and the suspense of big wins, the live show captures all the excitement and charm that has made Wheel of Fortune a beloved part of American entertainment for more than four decades.

Wheel of Fortune remains one of the longest-running and most successful game shows in history, celebrated for its family-friendly appeal and unforgettable moments of triumph. The LIVE! tour has brought that legacy to stages nationwide, giving fans unique opportunities to participate, win prizes, and enjoy the show in a whole new way. Its blend of nostalgia, competition, and interactive fun has made Wheel of Fortune LIVE! a standout touring event that continues to draw enthusiastic crowds.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and through the Resorts World Catskills official website, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a FREE pair!