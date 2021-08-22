What’s Your Worst Vacation Story?

I feel like this is the big vacation week in the Hudson Valley. Summer is winding down and Hudson Valley residents are getting out of town for the last time before school starts up again in September.

Have you ever had just a terrible experience while on vacation?

For me, there have been a few. One that sticks out to me now as an adult was back in either 1998 or 1999. My family and I had been away in Lake George and on our last day we had gone to the outlets then spent the rest of the day at Saratoga Racetrack. It was jam-packed and by the time we got in the car, we were all exhausted.

My dad drove the 3 hours back home to Poughkeepsie in our 1996 Ford Escort.

While we were turning off the Thruway (you know the big turn) to get to New Paltz, that poor Ford Escort started to putter. We didn't even make it around the full turn. Our car broke down on the side of the road.

My poor parents. I remember getting dropped off at the diner on 9W with my mom and brother, while my dad drove back to the shop with the tow truck.

Then of course there was my terrifying flight from Austin, Texas back to New York during a January ice storm. Won't be forgetting that one any time soon.

Have you had a vacation horror story? Did someone lose their luggage? Did you get lost in a torn you're not familiar with? Text us and share your stories through The Wolf mobile app!

