North America's most prolific cryptid is without a doubt Bigfoot. There's a conference coming up in Gatlinburg that's all about Bigfoot and it's for believers and non-believers alike.

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference is an annual event taking place on July 24th in Gatlinburg. Admission is $25 and gets you all-day access to the conference from 9A-6P.

Join us for the third annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference on July 24, 2021, at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Doors open at 9 am and we go until 6 pm. This event is open to the public but advance tickets are required. This highly anticipated all-day event attracts Bigfoot enthusiasts, experts, and even skeptics to discuss the possibility of and legend surrounding this elusive cryptid.

And if you have a compelling story of a Bigfoot encounter, they want to spotlight you at the event on July 24th. They have a section of the conference called "encounters" where people can tell their compelling stories of seeing Bigfoot. They'll have a big screen that will allow for images, and speakers for audio as well. Maybe you got a super close-up shot of Bigfoot walking across your property, or you caught something eerie on a trail cam, they want to see it. You can send your story in here, to see if you'll be one of the special speakers at the event.

If you aren't a believer, this event just may make a Bigfoot believer out of you. And if you are a believer this sounds like the perfect event for you to enjoy, plus it's an excuse to visit Gatlinburg, and that's one of my favorite places to vacation to anyways, so it's a win/win. Check out the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference website for more info, and to grab tickets.

