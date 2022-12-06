Was Bigfoot Captured on Ring Camera in Hurleyville, New York?

Bigfoot is on the move across the Hudson Valley!

Coming off the heels of a creepy sighting in Poughkeepsie, a new report and photo are alleging that Bigfoot has been spotted in Sullivan County.

Bigfoot's Hudson Valley History

For years there have been reported sightings of Bigfoot in the Hudson Valley. One sighting, in particular, sparked the idea behind Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley. Gayle Beatty has shared her story many times of her first encounter with Bigfoot in Pine Plains near Stissing Mountain.

Bigfoot Print Castings from the Bigfoot Researchers of the HV/J.Buono Bigfoot Print Castings from the Bigfoot Researchers of the HV/J.Buono loading...

Since that encounter years ago, Beatty has been collecting her own evidence as well as hearing stories from others across the mid-Hudson region who have had their own Bigfoot experiences.

In the last few years, there have been several encounters from Cairo, Hyde Park and most recently Poughkeepsie.

Was Bigfoot Caught on Camera in Sullivan County?

Since the inception of Bigfoot, many have been dying to catch the bipedal on camera. It looks as though it may finally have happened.

The Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley shared the photo below from a Ring Camera in Hurleyville, New York. Do you see a rather large, human-like shadow near the tree?

Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley/Facebook Bigfoot Researchers of The Hudson Valley/Facebook loading...

According to the owner of the camera, a few weeks ago a deer was hit and moved to the woods. He explains the deer was rather large and bloated. Two days later the deer was gone. Which seemed strange he says "the whole deer was gone. What could of carried it it was pretty big?"

A few weeks go by and the camera owner is in the middle of hunting season when he throws the carcass of a deer he tagged in the same vicinity as the previous deer. While he was at work, he kept getting alerts from his Ring camera and decided to take a screenshot.

Is Bigfoot Calling the Hudson Valley Home?

That screenshot has people talking. Was Bigfoot picking up his deer scraps? If it's not Bigfoot, what could it possibly be? You be the judge, check in with us on Facebook and let us know!

Have You Heard of The Secret History of Beacon Bigfoot? Never thought I would find Bigfoot in an abandoned school in Beacon, but it's 2022, and stranger things have happened...

31 Reported Bigfoot Sightings in The Hudson Valley Since 1962 A list of sightings dates back to 1962 with a reported sighting in Maybrook, NY where they nicknamed the Bigfoot "Turkey Monster."