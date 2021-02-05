What to Do on a Night Without the Kids

It doesn't happen that often, especially since the pandemic started, but a night without the kids to do whatever you want. What's the first thing you do when get a night to yourself?

The options are unlimited when you happen to get an evening to yourself without the kids running and screaming around the house. Some parents may just want to do absolutely nothing and relax in comfortable clothes and watch tv, maybe catch up on sleep. Other parents may want a night out with friends, or just a nice dinner. I guess it depends on the person.

The first thing we do is develop a plan on where we're going to eat. My kids are pretty picker eaters, and one may agree to get what you want and the other won't, or vice versa. Either way, when we get a night to ourselves, we like to go get a nice dinner and enjoy a meal and each other's company. It seems pretty simple, but that's our go-to when presented with the opportunity.

After the meal, we may go shopping, or just go home and binge-watch a show without being interrupted. Don't get me wrong, we love our children very much but every once and a while it's nice to have a break. What's the first thing you do when you get a night to yourself without the kids?

There are so many options to choose from. Are you going out? Are you staying in? Leave you thoughts and comments below.