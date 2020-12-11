What Shows Do You Watch That Your Spouse Hates?

When you're married, you end up watching shows you would never watch in a million years. How many shows can you think of that your significant other hates?

I've been married for 11 years and during that time, I have watched so many shows that are complete piles of trash, because my wife would be watching it, therefore I ended up watching. So many awful reality shows from Flavor of Love to the terrible Real Housewives, I've seen it all and watched the after shows that followed.

So, I have one show currently that I want to watch the new episode each week. That's it, just one lonely show that every Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. I would like to watch it. My wife hates this show, like seriously, I'm talking heavy sighs every time it's on. It's on the History Channel, which I'm addicted to, and it's called 'The Curse of Oak Island'.

Ultimately, this is a show where they are hunting for a treasure. The stories and theories that revolve around this particular island in Nova Scotia are very interesting. Yes, they may not find a treasure, but the journey is pretty cool to watch. I find it much more interesting than watching a bunch of people pretend to fall in love over the course of one day to earn some rose or whatever other nonsense I've consumed over the years.

But, I should be able to enjoy the show without getting any crap, as silly as that sounds. It's only fair the way I see it.

How many shows have you suffered through while in a relationship, or marriage? I'm sure your list is as long as mine. I guess at the end of the day we all need a little credit for putting up with each other. LOL.

What's the worst show you watched only because your partner watched it? Leave your comments below.