What Hudson Valley Diner has the BEST Waffles?

The debate is going strong.

If you don't know me, I'm a HUGE fan of waffles, and when given a choice between pancakes, waffles, or French toast, I always go with waffles!!! If you were given the choice what would you pick? I came across a survey of like 45,000 people that were asked a similar question and I was surprised that waffles came in last place.

That can't be!!! So we asked you guys, what would you pick? Marty in Sherman texted, "How could you go wrong with waffles!! Has little pockets that hold in syrup and toppings!" Waffles Walnut from Danbury (yes that's the name they gave us) texted us, "The answer is Waffles. I even named my Pomeranian Waffles because he is fluffy and golden like a Belgian Waffle. Also, it was the only thing I always had in my first apartment lol."

When it was all said and done the votes were pretty even for all three choices but one thing we need to figure out is what diner in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut has the best waffles? I'll get things started with the one place that I think has the BEST waffle ever made....

84 Diner in Fishkill

I lived in Fishkill for almost 10 years and anytime I could go out to the diner for a meal, no matter what time it was, day night or otherwise, I always got their Belgium waffle. It was perfect, with a scoop of butter on top and some powdered sugar. It didn't even need syrup. The I-84 Diner is on Route 52 right off 84 in Fishkill.

Alexis Diner in Newburgh

Mindy called in a told us her favorite "waffle spot" after a night out with friends is the Alexis. She said that one night she asked them to put chocolate chips in it and said it was the best waffle her mouth ever tasted. Alexis is located on Route 9W in Newburgh.

Dietz Stadium Diner

Billy texted in that the waffles with strawberries and whipped cream at Dietz is hands-down better than anywhere else he's ever been. They are located at 127 North Front Street in uptown Kingston.

I know that we missed a bunch of great waffle spots, so if you have a place we need to try out, please call or text us through the Wolf app.

