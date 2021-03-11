What Are Your Plans For the Next Stimulus Check?

So it looks like we're going to get another stimulus check. What are your plans for the money?

It appears that we're going to be getting a third stimulus check, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act 2021. Once President Biden signs it, individuals who make up to $75,000 annually get a payment of $1,400. For example, a married couple with two children would get $5,600.

That's a good amount, that will be helpful to so many people to catch up on bills or stash away in the bank. I feel that this money shouldn't be wasted on dumb purchases. I know it's hard when you see that deposit hit your bank account, but let's be responsible right? For some, yes, for others not so much.

If my family is fortunate enough to receive a stimulus check again, we plan on saving it. Plain and simple. It's that easy, keep it in the bank. We have financial goals we want to reach and saving as much of the stimulus check as possible would allow us to have a nest-egg.

Are there things I want to buy with that money? Absolutely, but it's the smarter thing to try and save it. I would love to go crazy and order a bunch of comic books, but I have to continue to pretend I'm good at adulting.

What are your plans for the next round of stimulus checks? Are you going on a shopping spree, or are you stashing it away for a rainy day?

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state