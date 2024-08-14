Westchester County Motorcycle Accident the Latest in String of Fatal Crashes

It's been a treacherous couple of weeks for motorists in the Hudson Valley. In that time, a number of these latest vehicular accidents have unfortunately resulted in devastating injuries and even fatalities. In addition, a number of these recent fatal accidents have involved motorcycle riders.

Recent Motorcycle Accidents in Hudson Valley

Last week proved to be an especially alarming week for motorcyclists in the Hudson Valley as two separate accidents occurred on back-to-back days. Sadly, these accidents while being under completely different circumstances both resulted in fatalities.

Unsplash: Joshua Reddekopp Unsplash: Joshua Reddekopp loading...

The first incident happened on Tuesday, August 6 in the Town of North Hudson when a motorcyclist traveling on the on-ramp for exit 29 lost control of his motorcycle. The teenage rider was unable to regain control and subsequently was hit by another vehicle. Our full coverage of that incident can be found below by accessing the provided link.

Read More: New York State Police Investigate Another Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The next incident took place the next night on Wednesday, August 7. This incident took place in the City of Port Jervis but was starkly different in nature.

In this incident, police officers from both the Deerpark Police and the City of Port Jervis Police made attempts to stop a motorcyclist.

Canva Canva loading...

In their pursuit, the motorcyclist increased his speed and evaded police attempts to stop him and then proceeded to break other traffic laws as well.

It all came to a horrible end when the motorcyclist continuing at a high speed crossed through an intersection at the same time as another SUV.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The motorcyclist crashed into the SUV and was launched from the bike. The motorcyclist sustained traumatic injuries in the accident and was transported to a local hospital, however, the injuries were too severe and the biker was pronounced deceased. Our coverage of this incident can also be found by accessing the link below.

Get our free mobile app

Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Bedford

This brings us to the most recent fatal motorcycle accident which occurred earlier this week on August 11, 2024, in the Town of Bedford, part of Westchester County. Like the previously mentioned accidents, this one is currently being investigated by the New York State Police.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In the press release provided by the NYSP, states that State Police officers were called to an area on I-684 near Exit 4 in Bedford for an accident involving a father and son duo traveling on separate motorcycles.

The riders were identified as 46-year-old Nilson E. Castillo Calderon, and 21-year-old Kevin Castillo Rayo, both of Flushing. In their investigation, it was determined that Castillo Calderon veered off the road leading to him striking a guardrail. It was not stated what injuries Castillo Calderon sustained but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. State Police are still actively investigating this incident.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.

These Are The 23 Drive-In Theaters Left In NY State New York State has the highest drive-in movie theater screens in the country. That means there's probably one not too far from wherever you are. There are a handful here in the Capital Region. Back in the swinging '60s, drive-in theaters were all the rage, with over 4,000 scattered across the country and a whopping one hundred fifty right here in New York State alone. But times have changed, and now only twenty-three of these nostalgic gems are left in New York State. Check them out. Gallery Credit: I Love NY