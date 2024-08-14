Westchester County Motorcycle Accident the Latest in String of Fatal Crashes
It's been a treacherous couple of weeks for motorists in the Hudson Valley. In that time, a number of these latest vehicular accidents have unfortunately resulted in devastating injuries and even fatalities. In addition, a number of these recent fatal accidents have involved motorcycle riders.
Recent Motorcycle Accidents in Hudson Valley
Last week proved to be an especially alarming week for motorcyclists in the Hudson Valley as two separate accidents occurred on back-to-back days. Sadly, these accidents while being under completely different circumstances both resulted in fatalities.
The first incident happened on Tuesday, August 6 in the Town of North Hudson when a motorcyclist traveling on the on-ramp for exit 29 lost control of his motorcycle. The teenage rider was unable to regain control and subsequently was hit by another vehicle. Our full coverage of that incident can be found below by accessing the provided link.
The next incident took place the next night on Wednesday, August 7. This incident took place in the City of Port Jervis but was starkly different in nature.
In this incident, police officers from both the Deerpark Police and the City of Port Jervis Police made attempts to stop a motorcyclist.
In their pursuit, the motorcyclist increased his speed and evaded police attempts to stop him and then proceeded to break other traffic laws as well.
It all came to a horrible end when the motorcyclist continuing at a high speed crossed through an intersection at the same time as another SUV.
The motorcyclist crashed into the SUV and was launched from the bike. The motorcyclist sustained traumatic injuries in the accident and was transported to a local hospital, however, the injuries were too severe and the biker was pronounced deceased. Our coverage of this incident can also be found by accessing the link below.
Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Bedford
This brings us to the most recent fatal motorcycle accident which occurred earlier this week on August 11, 2024, in the Town of Bedford, part of Westchester County. Like the previously mentioned accidents, this one is currently being investigated by the New York State Police.
In the press release provided by the NYSP, states that State Police officers were called to an area on I-684 near Exit 4 in Bedford for an accident involving a father and son duo traveling on separate motorcycles.
The riders were identified as 46-year-old Nilson E. Castillo Calderon, and 21-year-old Kevin Castillo Rayo, both of Flushing. In their investigation, it was determined that Castillo Calderon veered off the road leading to him striking a guardrail. It was not stated what injuries Castillo Calderon sustained but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. State Police are still actively investigating this incident.
