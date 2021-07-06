Weird Creature Found Off Shores of Hudson River Raises Questions

No wonder we couldn't find the Loch Ness Monster. We've been looking in the water the whole time.

People in the Hudson Valley were confused when asked what this creature was. What is it and how exactly did it end up here?

The Hudson Valley is never short on strange happenings or sightings. The region is a hotspot for UFO sightings. You might have higher odds of seeing an alien craft in Upstate New York than anywhere else in the country. The instances are so frequent that at times it seems like all you have to do is look up.

If you take a break from looking in the sky and just look in your own backyard you might find some odd things as well because if UFO's weren't weird enough there have also been several reported Bigfoot sightings in the Hudson Valley. Or how about the crashed plane just chilling in the woods near Millbrook?

I think it's safe to say no one thought they would see a long snake-like fish during their hike in the woods.

According to a post on Facebook, a man discovered what he believed to be a rotting eel carcass in the woods near the Hudson River. The thread of comments determined that it was in fact an eel but really? An eel in the Hudson River? How is that possible? It's actually quite simple.

Jeff Adkisson

According to the DEC, there are freshwater eels that are in our area. However, they aren't from the area. They are actually spawned in saltwater and then travel north. These fish are making it up the Hudson River. So how did this fish end up in the woods in Stockport?

Jeff Adkisson

The photographer believes that the fish was picked apart and transported by a large bird.

Have you seen a freshwater eel in the Hudson River? Did you know that they existed?

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here.