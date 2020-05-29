WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm Start, Cooling Off by Sunday

Friday's warm and humid weather will start the weekend, though it won't be this way by late Sunday. Highs will be around 80 for Friday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lows will be in the 60s.

Saturday will start off cloudy, but with more sunshine by later in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the low 80s. Lows will fall to around 50, under clear skies.

Sunday will be windy and cooler, with highs in the upper 60s. Sunday will be chilly, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great weekend!

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: