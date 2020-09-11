WEEKEND WEATHER: Beautiful Fall-Like Weather Ahead

This weekend is shaping up to quite beautiful weather wise across the area. Highs Friday will be cooler and less humid than earlier this week, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows Friday night will dip into the upper 40s, to near 50.

Highs Saturday will be in the low 70s, with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Lows will be in the 50s. There is a chance for rain again late in the weekend however. Highs Sunday will be in the 70s, with a chance for showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, in the afternoon.

The rain should be out of here by Sunday evening, as lows overnight will be in the 60s.