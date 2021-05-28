WEEKEND WEATHER: A Rainy and Cool Memorial Day Weekend

What happened to the summer temperatures we were enjoying the other day? As the long weekend approaches, much cooler air will filter across the region. This will bring way below average temperatures to the Hudson Valley for this time of year. And aside from a long sleeve, you'll probably also want your umbrella. The chance for rain will persist for the majority of the weekend, which could put a damper on some of your Memorial Day plans. The one bit of good news, is that the weather is expected to finally clear out by Monday, giving us one decent day to be outdoors.

Your forecast this three-day weekend will make you wonder if it's really late May, and not early April? Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s, as clouds will increase and rain moves in by the afternoon. The precipitation could be heavy, as Hudson Valley Weather is calling for a soaking rain across the area later into the day. Lows overnight will be in the upper 40s, with showers possible through the night.

Saturday will see more clouds, more cool temps, and more showers possible. Highs will be around 60 for the afternoon, Lows will once fall into the upper 40s, with scattered drizzle. Sunday's weather? Yes, more clouds and rain. Highs will again stay around 60, and lows will drop to the upper 40s, as the chance for showers won't go away.

If this all sounds a bit gloomy and dreary, then Memorial Day Monday should make up for the rest of the weekend. Hudson Valley Weather says that highs could reach around 70 during the day, as skies are finally expected to clear out by late morning. This will be the day to fire up the grills and do something outside. Have a great Memorial Day!

