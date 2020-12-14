WEATHER: Snow and Cold On The Way This Week

Snow and very cold weather are on the way this week. It is December, and whether we like it or not, we're going to have get used to this for next several months. How much snow are we going to get? We're looking at two snow events this week, according to meteorologists, with the second being the much bigger of the two.

Monday will see snow showers off and on, with highs in the mid 30s. Snow amounts will range from a coating to around 2 or so inches, with areas to the south in Westchester and Rockland seeing the most of it. Monday night will clear out, with lows in the 20s. Tuesday will see a brief break in the weather, though temps will remain cold. Highs will bein the 30s and ,lows in the upper teens.

Wednesday is when is when forecasters are expecting the brunt of the snow to arrive, as the Hudson Valley is looking its first significate winter weather event of the season. A Nor'easter is expected to develop as the day goes in and into the night. How much snow? Meteorologists are still watching the potential event unfold, but some models are predicting anywhere from 8 to 15 inches of snow for the area. Parts of Westchester will see the lower amounts, while the mid Hudson area could see closer to a foot to 15 inches. Some parts of Orange and Sullivan counties, as well as Pennsylvania could see even more.

The snow should start to move out mid day Thursday, as highs will stay in the 20s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 10s overnight.

Friday will be even colder, as highs will be in the 20s. Lows Friday night could dip as low as 2 to 5 degrees. Stay warm. we'll have updates on the snow throughout the week.