WEATHER: Seasonably Cold Start For the New Year

The Hudson Valley woke up to several inches of snow Monday morning, as another storm system pushed through the area late Sunday night bringing on and off snow showers. The outlook for this week remains around normal temperature-wise for this time of year, though the chance for more significant snow remains fairly slim.

Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s, as clouds should start to move out be later in the day. Skies will be clear overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday might bring back the chance for light flurries during the afternoon, as clouds will increase. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 30s, as any snow that falls should remain light. Lows overnight will be in the 20s once again.

Wednesday will pretty much be the same as highs will climb to the 30s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows overnight will again be in the mid to upper 20s. Thursday will again be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows with fall to the 20s.

Friday brings the week's coldest weather, with highs only in the low 30s. Lows Friday night will be in the low 20s.

Sunday night's storm brought anywhere from about 2 to 5 inches total of wet snow across the area by morning. Some of this should start to melt off by Monday, during the day, as highs should be in the upper 30s. This should clear the roads and sidewalks, though some of this could refreeze as temps drop overnight. Just watch where you're walking for there is a chance for ice forming in some areas.

Have a great week!