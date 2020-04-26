WEATHER: Rainy and Cool Weather to Stick Around

Saturday was warm and sunny, but Sunday was not. Unfortunately, Sunday's cooler and rainy conditions will stick around most of the week ahead. Can't we have 70 degree weather. Looks like not yet.

Monday will be pretty much the same as the late weekend, with rain and temps only in the 40s. The rain will move out briefly, with a mixture of sun and clouds and highs both days in the mid 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Then, once again, the rain returns. Thursday will see highs back down in the 40s, with the threat of afternoon showers back in the area. Friday will be the week's warmest day, with highs in the low 60s. and a chance of showers.

