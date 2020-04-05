WEATHER: Mild With a Chance For Showers Late in the Week

Sunday's highs in the 60s will stick around for a few more days before a light cool off towards the end the week. There will be a chance for rain by mid week as well.

Highs Monday will be in the 60s, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows will be in the 40s. Tuesday will bring more clouds, with highs once again in the mid 60s. There will be a chance for rain Tuesday night, with lows in the 40s.

The chain for rain will increase Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s, and lows in the 40s. Thursday will see a chance or showers, with highs around 60. Friday will see cooler weather, with highs in the low 50s, and lows in the 30s.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: